KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Hallelujah! Trump Continues to Empty Out the Biden/Garland Gulag. “In a perfect world, Merrick Garland would already be behind bars for having targeted innocent people for the last four years, He wasn’t senile, after all. At the very least, he should have already fled the country to be expatriated somewhere that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the United States. We can still hope — Garland didn’t get a preemptive pardon from Sir Sniffsalot — but he remains free for now.”