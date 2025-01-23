I WONDER WHAT THEY’LL TALK ABOUT: Rubio will visit Central America, including Panama, on first trip abroad as secretary of state.

“This is a serious approach by the secretary to deal with the issues that directly affect our ability to get this nation back on her feet and to deal with why there is such high migration,” Bruce said.

She said the trip “signals something to those countries, it should signal something to Americans and to those who also said that ‘America First’ was an isolationist argument. It is the opposite.”

While migration will be at the top of Rubio’s agenda, the stop in Panama probably will draw the most attention because of Trump’s repeated calls for the United States to retake control of the Panama Canal.