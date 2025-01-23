DEI MUST DIE:

New: Janet Petro, the President-Trump-appointed acting director of NASA, has sent a message informing all NASA staff that it is shutting down all DEI offices and DEI contracts.

The message says the agency knows government employees are trying to disguise DEI by using new names… pic.twitter.com/phGm8pc3jF

