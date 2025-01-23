LET THE CHIPS FALL WHERE THEY MAY: Trump signs order to declassify files on JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to declassify files on the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump had promised to release the previously-classified documents during his 2024 campaign following decades of speculation and conspiracy theories about the killings.

“Everything will be revealed,” Trump told reporters as he signed the order in the Oval Office of the White House.

…

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., praised the declassification of the JFK files.

“Our government, led by corrupt bureaucrats, has hidden this information from the American people for far too long. Americans deserve to know the truth, whether it makes the government look good or not,” she said in a statement. “As part of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, I want to continue to deliver transparency to Americans. The truth belongs to the people, and we won’t rest until they have it.”