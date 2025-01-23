THIS JUST IN: (but you knew it was coming):
Just The News reporting “Judge temporarily blocks Trump’s executive order to end guaranteed birthright citizenship”
The case was brought by Arizona, Illinois, Oregon and Washington.
THIS JUST IN: (but you knew it was coming):
Just The News reporting “Judge temporarily blocks Trump’s executive order to end guaranteed birthright citizenship”
The case was brought by Arizona, Illinois, Oregon and Washington.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.