METAPHOR ALERT: Biden hit by blistering final insult from Google’s search engine after Trump takes office.

‘WTF is up with that s**? I know the orange meglomaniac [sic] you want to appease wants to erase him, but you’re losing ALL credibility here.’

Many liberals pointed out that Google CEO Sundar Pichai was at Trump’s inaugural celebrations on Monday.

‘You would think since Google sent an employee to celebrate the inauguration, they could get this one right,’ wrote one X user.

The Google error upset so many that the issue was trending on the BlueSky app, where many liberals have fled to after disavowing X because of its Trump-loving owner Elon Musk.

A Google spokesperson told DailyMail.com on Thursday that ‘There was a brief data error in our knowledge graph. We identified the root cause and resolved it quickly.’

Google fixed the issue by Thursday morning, as Biden is now included in the results for the search ‘US presidents in order.’