ROGER SIMON: CNN Is Wallpaper in Europe Too.

Here in Germany there has been a knifing, killing a two-year old, in a place called Aschaffenburg by an Afghan (motive, of course, “undetermined”) and in Tel Aviv another brutal multiple knifing by a Moroccan with American papers (motive all too obvious) who somehow slipped through the notoriously tight Israeli airport security. Of course back in Nashville there was a high school shooting..

There’s a reason “safe travels” has replaced “bon voyage” as the familiar good-bye greeting these days.

Both the above knifings are getting play on the two large TV screens in front of me, one tuned to Germany’s Die Welt and the other to CNN,

Even more coverage though is devoted to the latest doings of one Donald J. Trump. It should not surprise that our new president is being dealt with more sympathetically or at least more even-handedly, by the German network. CNN has endless palaver by Christiane Amanpour, the British-Iranian journalist who has been pouring snide vitriol on anything American, particularly if it is to the right of Trotsky, for decades, another case of if-you-hate-us-so-much-why-are-you-here.

This doesn’t matter too much inside the USA where audiences are deserting CNN only slightly slower than the speed of light, but in the rest of the world it is a different story. The airports, railroad stations and hotels, as well as cable networks, of countries across the globe feature CNN far more than any other American media outlet. The network maintains this by paying for airport placement and similar means. CNN International is generally more extreme than the domestic variety as well.