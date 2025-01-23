KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Team Trump Packed a Month’s Worth of Work Into Its First 2 ½ Days. “It sure is weird having a president who shows up to work every day and can stay awake past 4 PM, isn’t it? I’m not going to double check this, but I think that Joe Biden had taken three vacations by Wednesday of his first week in office.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.