JOANNE JACOBS: How ‘woke’ are schools? “While more than a third of students say they’re taught that ‘America is a fundamentally racist nation,’ and that ‘white people contribute the most to racism in the United States,’ a majority are also taught that “the United States has made a lot of progress toward racial equality over the last 50 years.” Forty-two percent have heard that ‘the United States is a global leader when it comes to ensuring equal rights for all citizens.'”

Not as bad as I’d feared but not nearly as good as it need to be.