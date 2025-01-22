ROGER KIMBALL: Trump is not fooling this time.

Mirabile dictu, the people who spent the last eight years trying to destroy Trump are outraged, outraged that the president of the United States should take a jaundiced view of their activities. John Brennan, one of the most egregious anti-Trump fanatics, whined about the unfairness of it all to left-wing talking-head Andrea Mitchell. It was a pathetic performance, but also revelatory in a minor way. I especially liked it when Brennan described Mark Milley, former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, as a “American hero.” In my view, Milley ought to have been stripped of his rank and court-martialed when he insinuated himself into the chain of command and contacted his Chinese counterpart to say that he would let him know if Trump was planning to initiate any military action against China.

One of Joe Biden’s last acts as president was to immunize Milley against future federal prosecution by issuing a proleptic get-of-of-jail-free-card, aka a presidential pardon. Milley should be grateful for that benison, but I am not sure it will prove to be the absolution he craves. Remember, we are only two days into the new Trump administration. The shock and awe is just beginning.