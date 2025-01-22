WHEN THE TRAGEDY OF GUN CONTROL DESCENDS INTO FARCE: Tougher checks on knife sales fast-tracked after Southport attack.

People trying to buy knives online will face tougher measures to prove their age under new restrictions being brought forward in the wake of the Southport knife attack.

Axel Rudakubana, who has admitted murdering three young girls last July, bought a knife from Amazon when he was just 17, despite existing laws which prohibit the sale of most knives to under-18s.

Online retailers will be forced to ask anyone buying a knife for two types of identification under government plans, with buyers asked to submit an identity document, such as a passport, and record a live video to prove their age.

Amazon has said it takes its “responsibility around the sale of all age-restricted items – including bladed products – extremely seriously” and has launched an investigation.

In an opinion piece for The Sun newspaper, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wrote that it “remains shockingly easy for our children to get their hands on deadly knives”.

“The lessons of this case could not be clearer,” he said.

“Time and again, as a child, the Southport murderer carried knives. Time and again, he showed clear intent to use them.