WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY:
Bishop Mariann Budde tells "The View": Attacking Trump during prayer service was about "unity" pic.twitter.com/vOZ0BpSXsM
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2025
WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY:
Bishop Mariann Budde tells "The View": Attacking Trump during prayer service was about "unity" pic.twitter.com/vOZ0BpSXsM
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.