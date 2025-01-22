CHRISTIAN TOTO: The Crazy Reason ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Rejected Tyler Fischer.

“We don’t want you because of the things you say, you can’t joke about this,” Fischer said of the industry’s take on his talents.

He still sought out mainstream Hollywood earlier in his career.

“I’ve definitely tried to get on ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel,” Fischer told the podcast. “Jimmy Kimmel’s booker said I can’t do impressions in my stand-up on the show because Jimmy’s friends with the celebrities and he might get upset.

“That’s actually what she said,” Fisher added. “Once you start adding these things up, I’m not really welcome there, which is fine.”