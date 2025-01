WHAT HAS GLENN BEEN SAYING LATELY ABOUT THE PREFERENCE CASCADE HAVING CASCADED?

YouGov – President Trump's favorability rating among ages 18-29 January 2017

🟢 Favorable: 30% (-27)

🔴 Unfavorable: 57% January 2025

🟢 Favorable: 53% (+11)

🔴 Unfavorable: 42% https://t.co/5fLYLSoUcs pic.twitter.com/9tfBf4QsfF — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 22, 2025

Those aren’t quite Reagan’s youth numbers but, oddly enough, Trump is only getting started in his second term — when most presidents are fading.