TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Matt Margolis asks: Are the Obamas Headed for Divorce?

Whispers of marital discord began after Michelle Obama notably missed former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Her office offered no explanation for her absence, only that she had a “scheduling conflict,” but CNN reported that she was in Hawaii on “extended vacation.”

Something didn’t quite make sense there.

Then there was the decision to skip Trump’s inauguration. It was viewed by many as a political statement. Allies of Michelle said she wanted “nothing to do with a man undeserving of the presidency and is making no effort to hide her disdain for Trump.”

“She meant every word she said on the campaign trail with every fiber of her being,” one source told The Hill. “And she’s no hypocrite.”

It was a perfectly believable explanation, though considering she attended Trump’s first inauguration back in 2017. Had she attended Carter’s funeral, the explanation for her absence might be more believable, but missing both of those events raises major questions.

The Daily Mail notes that there have been rumors about Barack Obama and a Hollywood actress.