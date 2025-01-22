CHURCHILL BUST RETURNS TO OVAL OFFICE:

BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump has (again) returned Sir Winston Churchill to the Oval Office. Both Obama & Biden removed him. Thank you, Mr President – we Brits are very appreciative. pic.twitter.com/JFftIVUkN8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2025

Flashbacks: Nigel Farage: Why Does Barack Obama’s White House Hate The United Kingdom?

“Many observers seem puzzled. I’m not and neither is the UK press. It’s about Kenya,” the blogger Baldilocks noted in March of 2009 when the Churchill bust was drop-shipped to Downing Street and Obama stiffed then-PM Gordon Brown.

To ask why Team Biden removed the bust again in 2021 is to answer the question of who was really running the White House over the last four years.