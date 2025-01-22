INDEED:
The reason I went with DeSantis in the primary was that he understood how to use executive power.
Trump never used his power, but instead listened to all the wrong people who convinced him POTUS couldn't really do anything because they wanted to rein him in.
Not anymore.
Trump…
The Left will come to regret the day they cheated Trump out of a second consecutive term that likely would have been less effective than the first. In fact, they probably already have.