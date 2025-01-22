TRUMP TEARS INTO LEFTY DC BISHOP WHO ASKED HIM TO ‘HAVE MERCY’ DURING NATIONAL PRAYER SERVICE SERMON:

President Trump on Wednesday tore into the “nasty” Democratic bishop who lectured him at the National Prayer Service — as the church leader confirmed she was sending him a political message.

Trump rip after having to sit through Tuesday’s service in which the Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde — the Episcopal bishop of DC — turned it into a rant about illegal migrants, refugees and the LGBT community.

“The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account just after midnight.

“She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way,” he said — saying she did so in a “nasty” tone that was “not compelling or smart.”