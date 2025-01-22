TEACH WOMEN NOT TO LIE ABOUT RAPE: Woman admits she made up rape claims that put innocent man in jail and reveals she targeted him over his ‘creepy’ looks.

Anjela Borisova Urumova is now facing jail time herself after pleading guilty to charges that she fabricated the sexual assault outside a local supermarket, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.

Urumova claimed a 41-year-old man attacked her from behind outside a Redner’s supermarket on April 16, cooking up a story that the assailant pulled her pants down and smacked her, leaving a bruise on her face.

The phony victim, who had a cut lip at the time, fingered Daniel Person as her attacker, Law & Crime said.

She later confessed to cops that she got the cut on her lip from an object her grandmother, who suffers from dementia, threw at her when she walked into their home prior to the fake attack.

Urumova told cops she “specifically targeted” Pierson because she had seen him and his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck in the area before, and thought he was “creepy,” Law & Crime reported.