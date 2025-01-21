GREAT MOMENTS IN DISPASSIONATE, OBJECTIVE JOURNALISM: Press Outlets Accuse Pete Hegseth of Domestic Abuse, but His Ex-Wife Nukes Them.

On the surface, this seems serious. After all, there’s an on-record source making the claim, which is a step up from most press allegations these days. Surely, this is going to sink Hegseth’s nomination, right?

There’s just one problem: Hegseth’s second wife, the one supposedly abused, is unequivocally denying the allegations and threatening to get her lawyer involved.