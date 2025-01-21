GREAT MOMENTS IN DISPASSIONATE, OBJECTIVE JOURNALISM: Press Outlets Accuse Pete Hegseth of Domestic Abuse, but His Ex-Wife Nukes Them.
On the surface, this seems serious. After all, there’s an on-record source making the claim, which is a step up from most press allegations these days. Surely, this is going to sink Hegseth’s nomination, right?
There’s just one problem: Hegseth’s second wife, the one supposedly abused, is unequivocally denying the allegations and threatening to get her lawyer involved.
How do you run that story with a straight face? pic.twitter.com/58DkgSTWlF
— JD Vance (@JDVance) January 21, 2025
And so, it’s come to this:
The Press: “Misinformation is a danger to democracy.”
Also the Press: “We are going to publish allegations that Pete Hegseth beat his ex-wife even though she told us they are completely false.”
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 22, 2025