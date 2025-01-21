MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO DETROIT: Biggest Remaining Tenant in SF’s Biggest Mall is Closing Its Doors.

The largest remaining tenant in San Francisco’s largest mall just called it quits. Bloomingdale’s which is owned by Macy’s announce it will be closing its doors in March.

The store, which occupies 330,000 square feet in the beleaguered San Francisco Centre, is slated to close at the end of March. Bloomingdale’s is by far the mall’s largest remaining tenant, and it is closing the brand’s second-biggest store after its New York flagship…

Bloomingdale’s, which opened in 2006 in the former Westfield mall, is the second anchor tenant to bail on the 1.5 million-square-foot property at Fifth and Market streets. Nordstrom’s flagship store closed in 2023 after 35 years in business…

The closure of Bloomingdale’s deals another setback to the struggling San Francisco Centre mall, which is about half vacant after an exodus of retailers since the pandemic.

This mall has been on the edge of collapse for a while now. The owners of the mall walked away from it in 2023:

The San Francisco Centre is being managed by a receiver after its previous owners, Westfield and Brookfield Properties, walked away from the property in 2023.

The 800,000-square-foot mall was supposed to be sold in a public auction late last year, but the process has been delayed twice by lenders.