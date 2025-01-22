THE LAMENTATIONS OF THEIR WOMEN: And So the Liberal Media Meltdown Begins… “One of the first things I do every morning before I start working is sort through the day’s headlines from a couple of dozen different news sources to see what’s going on in the world. For some reason, I let myself believe that the liberal media wouldn’t start out this second Donald Trump term with breathless hysteria, reporting every time he so much as blinked, but here we are. Some things never change.”