SKYNET FROWNS: Altman Tells ChatGPT Fans To Stop The Hype On AGI & Superintelligence.

Achieving AGI (artificial general intelligence, another name for superintelligence) is the driving mission of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. The accomplishment represents the holy grail in the world of machine learning, and it is a priority for tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft. In a recent post on X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tried to quell rumors and crush the hype surrounding superintelligence and AGI (artificial general intelligence), where fans and enthusiasts are saying it’s already here. The attempt to quiet the noise went viral, receiving 3.1 million views (as of this writing).

Fortune reports that rumors of AGI, which is a type of artificial intelligence that can understand, learn and perform intellectual tasks like a human, has been gaining publicity and posts. Is the hype warranted, or a wish, from ChatGPT enthusiasts? Altman said in a recent blog post that the company behind ChatGPT knows “how to build AGI as we have traditionally understood it”. He went on to say, “We are beginning to turn our aim beyond that, to superintelligence in the true sense of the word. We love our current products, but we are here for the glorious future. With superintelligence, we can do anything else.”

“We are not gonna [sic] deploy AGI next month, nor have we built it,” Altman declared.