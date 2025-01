THERE’S A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN:

BREAKING: Harvard has settled two antisemitism lawsuits. Among other policies, Harvard will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Association's definition of antisemitism and start an official partnership with a university in Israel.

pic.twitter.com/t5dQiR7AjZ

January 21, 2025