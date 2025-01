“WOKEPEDIA IS AT IT AGAIN”:

WOW. Nefarious Wikipedia editors have made it appear as though Israel was responsible for every death on October 7. The system is broken. @WikiBias2024 pic.twitter.com/sSnYXveDl3 — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) January 21, 2025

The Left has to invent distractions like Elon Musk’s “Nazi salute” to keep people from noticing their actual, Nazi-like activities.