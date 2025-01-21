BIDEN’S PARTING GIFTS:

If I take the current annualized run-rate deficit of about $3T per year and subtract the about $1T of run-rate interest payments, I get primary deficit of $2T. If I take the 2025 predicted US GDP of $28T, I get 7% of GDP primary deficit. That’s an implausibly large number on… pic.twitter.com/6v8Poc0YxW — Ptuomov (@ptuomov) January 21, 2025

The Obama Cabal that ran the Biden White House really did a Third World number on our nation’s finances. Trump and the DOGE boys have their work cut out for them.