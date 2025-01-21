DECOUPLING: Drone Makers Looking to Steer Clear of China Fear Beijing’s Wrath.

China dominates the global market for the small, inexpensive drones that have transformed the world’s battlefields—and Beijing hasn’t been shy about keeping the industry under its thumb.

For U.S. companies, dependence on China has become untenable, particularly as Beijing shows it is willing to cut off their access to essential supplies.

In Taiwan, that spells opportunity. Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun, who heads a government program to develop the island’s drone sector, said in a recent interview that the development of a “democratic supply chain” starring Taiwan is an inevitability.

However, recent examples of Beijing punishing companies for their ties to Taiwan have made U.S. businesses cautious in their efforts to avoid China in the production of drones, an industry where commercial ambitions and national security intersect.