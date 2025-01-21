FINALLY, A PRESIDENT WHO IS HAVING FUN AGAIN:
🚨NEW: The best thing you'll watch tonight. Trump and JD Vance do the YMCA…but with swords. pic.twitter.com/zYPfsRiYWw
— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 21, 2025
FINALLY, A PRESIDENT WHO IS HAVING FUN AGAIN:
🚨NEW: The best thing you'll watch tonight. Trump and JD Vance do the YMCA…but with swords. pic.twitter.com/zYPfsRiYWw
— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 21, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.