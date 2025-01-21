HOLLYWOOD WAS ALREADY IN TROUBLE. THEN DISASTER STRUCK LA:

For months, rank-and-file TV and film workers relied on a mantra to get themselves through a dark time in the industry: “Survive till ’25.” The slogan came after a stint that included the pandemic, strikes by actors and writers, the long and costly pivot to streaming and the continued migration of industry jobs out of Los Angeles. Hope glimmered for January, with theatrical releases on the runway and shoots in full swing. Then came the wildfires. “It’s sort of been the perfect storm,’” says film and TV editor Andrew Kasch, a 20-year Los Angeles veteran who, after a year of unemployment, was giving himself just 12 more months to find work or leave the city. “The people who work on the biggest shows and movies are going to continue to be fine—it’s the rest of us facing an existential crisis.” Though his home was unscathed, the fires have Kasch, 45, seriously considering moving with his two daughters to live with his parents in Chattanooga, Tenn. His health insurance expires next month, and he fears rising costs of living. “It’s basically been one thing after the other.” Kasch was one of the Angelenos embracing “Survive till ’25,’” but now his view is a little more arch. “I guess it’s been changed to ‘Exist to ’26.’” This past week, Hollywood got back to work, with shows such as “Doctor Odyssey,” “9-1-1” and “NCIS” resuming shooting after wildfire shutdowns. But on a broader scale, the decline of production in Los Angeles continues, and with it, the exodus of entertainment workers from the city to hubs in states such as Georgia and New Mexico, or to new careers altogether. The fires shine a light on the tightknit community of Hollywood crew, and leaves those gaffers, grips, costumers, makeup artists, location scouts and others wondering how much longer their dwindling ranks can remain in Los Angeles.

In his latest monthly column at Commentary, Rob Long explores the impact of “The Fire This Time:”

It wasn’t immediately apparent, when the news first started to break, that the fire was going to be quite so disastrous. I moved from Los Angeles to New York several years ago, so I tend to get my local LA news from Facebook and Instagram. But as the pictures started to emerge, I watched the streaming broadcast from KTLA Channel 5 and made a list of everyone I knew who lived in the Palisades—friends, colleagues, business frenemies—and texted each one to ask whether they were safe. It was a huge list—I’ve been in the entertainment business for 35 years —and I was struck by how many in my show-business circle live there. Lived, I should say. Most of my career, it turns out, was in the fire zone. Which makes sense if you’ve ever been to the Pacific Palisades. It’s true that it’s a very rich area, but it also feels like a very normal, very down-to-earth small town. There are hardware stores and delis that have been there for decades, along with the kind of boutiques you’d find in any upscale suburb in America: a place for high-end sporting goods, a gifty kind of bookstore, a place to buy expensive candles. The local public high school was top-notch, and it even had a thriving Episcopal church. They’ve all been burned to the ground. There were movie stars in the Palisades, whom you’d see in the grocery stores and Peet’s Coffee, both now destroyed. But the place was mostly the support village for the entertainment business. It’s where you lived if you were one of the thousands of people who worked in show business but wasn’t famous. If you were meeting a talent manager for lunch but neither of you wanted to make it a big deal, you met in the Palisades. If you were in the checkout line at the Gelson’s supermarket on Sunset—gone now—you might, as I did years ago, bump into a network executive and find out that your show is about to be cancelled. The Palisades was the central nervous system for show business. It’s anyone’s guess where that will be now that the Palisades is a pile of ashes and embers.

This recent dashcam video shows what the Palisades looked like before the fire. It’s a bit like holiday snapshots taken during a visit to the World Trade Center in 2000 or the summer of 2001. In this case, it was likely just some video created because it’s so easy to hit the record button these days — but one that becomes very precious after tragedy strikes and the world is upended.