BIDEN’S FINAL ACT AS PRESIDENT WAS A MASSIVE COVER-UP FOR THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY:

On his final day in office, Joe Biden issued controversial preemptive pardons for several high-profile figures, raising questions about the integrity of the pardon process. Among those pardoned were retired Gen. Mark Milley, accused of treason for actions during Trump’s final months, and Dr. Tony Fauci, who faced perjury allegations. Biden also pardoned several members of the January 6 Committee, which tampered with evidence and witnesses and committed obstruction of justice.

But if you thought that was the final disgrace of President Joe Biden, you were wrong. Literally, moments before he officially lost the powers of the presidency, the Biden administration revealed that Joe Biden had issued a preemptive pardon for his own family members. A “full and unconditional pardon” was given to his brother James B. Biden, his sister-in-law Sara Jones Biden, his sister Valerie Biden Owens, and her husband John T. Owens “for any nonviolent offenses against the United States which they may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through the date of this pardon.”