BIDEN’S FINAL ACT AS PRESIDENT WAS A MASSIVE COVER-UP FOR THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY:
On his final day in office, Joe Biden issued controversial preemptive pardons for several high-profile figures, raising questions about the integrity of the pardon process. Among those pardoned were retired Gen. Mark Milley, accused of treason for actions during Trump’s final months, and Dr. Tony Fauci, who faced perjury allegations. Biden also pardoned several members of the January 6 Committee, which tampered with evidence and witnesses and committed obstruction of justice.
But if you thought that was the final disgrace of President Joe Biden, you were wrong. Literally, moments before he officially lost the powers of the presidency, the Biden administration revealed that Joe Biden had issued a preemptive pardon for his own family members. A “full and unconditional pardon” was given to his brother James B. Biden, his sister-in-law Sara Jones Biden, his sister Valerie Biden Owens, and her husband John T. Owens “for any nonviolent offenses against the United States which they may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through the date of this pardon.”
And: Biden’s FBI director expressed ‘vehement’ opposition to Leonard Peltier commutation.
Before former President Joe Biden commuted the life sentence of Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier on Monday, he received a warning from outgoing FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Peltier was convicted of killing two FBI agents in the 1970s.
Among other things, Wray told the White House that commuting Peltier’s sentence “would be shattering to the victims’ loved ones and undermine the principles of justice and accountability that our government should represent.”
In a statement, Biden said he was commuting Peltier’s sentence “so that he serves the remainder of his sentence in home confinement.” Peltier is now in his 80s.