BREAKING: Trump Signs Clemency Action for 1500+ J6 ‘Hostages.’

Donald Trump started his executive-order “shock and awe” at the Capital One Arena this evening, signing nine EOs with administration-wide impacts,. The first EO signed by Trump reversed 78 EOs and other directives by Joe Biden. He then left the indoor parade and rally to return to the Oval Office, where Trump issued a pardon for nearly all of the 1500+ January 6 defendants. Six received commutations instead of pardons:

He has also granted six commutations to individuals whose cases, he says, require more research. He stated that upon further review, he may grant them full pardons.

President Trump signed a suite of executive orders before a cheering crowd of tens of thousands of supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Monday evening, rolling back nearly 80 Biden-era orders with a stroke of his pen just hours after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

The public signing ceremony kicks off a flurry of day-one executive action that’s expected to include 200 executive orders that will fulfill Trump’s campaign promises on immigration, climate policy, and the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

In addition to rolling back 78 executive orders issued by President Biden, Trump also withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreements, froze federal hiring and the drafting of new regulations, and mandated that all federal workers return to the office full time. He also signed orders barring the “government censorship of free speech” and the “weaponization of government” against “political adversaries of the previous administration.”