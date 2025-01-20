THIS IS (STILL) CNN:

Very bold of CNN to insinuate the richest man in the world did a Nazi salute just three days after the network lost a bombshell defamation suit. https://t.co/TygcjLOORL — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) January 20, 2025

I guess the jury should have added another zero or two or three to the damages awarded in the previous defamation lawsuit.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN):

I shouldn’t cuss, but fuck you, we’re not doing this anymore. https://t.co/ZcRg1IKckS — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 20, 2025

I mean, even the NeverTrumpers aren’t buying it.

The thing at the 55 second mark, where he grabs his chest and says "my heart goes out to you" is supposed to be a deliberate Nazi salute? Sorry, not buying it. https://t.co/AMV138Oq02 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 20, 2025

Thought: This was bait so Elon can sue a lot of people for libel and bankrupt them. But hey, you’d have to be super rich and super smart to set a trap like that. . .