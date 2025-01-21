KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: A Whole Lotta MAGA Goin’ On. “Not only did the inauguration of President Donald Trump live up to my high expectations, it greatly exceeded them. I woke up yesterday filled with kid-on-Christmas-morning energy, as I suspect many of you did. Never mind that I didn’t sleep well, the nation was finally going to be rid of them.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.