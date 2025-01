THERE’S A NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN:

JUST ANNOUNCED THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE IS DROPPING MY JANUARY 6 CASE!!!!!! 4 YEAR AND 4 DAYS IN THE GULAG WITHOUT A TRIAL IM FINALLY COMING HOME!!!! GOD BE MAGNIFIED!!! MOUNTAINS DO REALLY MOVE IN JESUS NAME!!! — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@JakeLangJ6) January 20, 2025

Much more like this, please. And how about an investigation into those who denied Jake’s β€” and many others’ β€” right to a speedy trial?