HMM: PhD-Level AI Poised for Release Soon.

The tech world is bracing for the release of Ph.D.-level artificial intelligence that will be able to do complex human tasks, Axios reported Sunday.

The superagent breakthrough could happen in a matter of weeks and speculation is that it could be coming from OpenAI, according to the report. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to brief U.S. government officials on Jan. 30, Axios reported, adding that OpenAI staffers are “jazzed and spooked” by their progress.

The report comes days after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that AI could replace mid-level software engineers as early as this year.