PUTIN’S STUPID WAR: Russian Mobilization and Force Generation Efforts. “Russian volunteer military detachments continue efforts to boost manpower by recruiting women into the Russian Armed Forces. Former Roscosmos (Russian space agency) head and Zaporizhia Oblast occupation senator Dmitry Rogozin reported on January 19 that the Russian BARS-Sarmat Detachment (Russian Combat Army Reserve) is recruiting specialists and unskilled men and women from across Russia to participate in combat operations in Ukraine. The post follows recent Russian promotional activities highlighting the recruitment of Russian women to various combat units in the Russian Armed Forces.”

Much more at the link. I’d just add that it’s one thing to give women combat roles when the Nazis are at the gates of Moscow, and quite another to try and take one more ruined little settlement in Ukraine.

That the US Army has done the same is a peacetime extravagance that I hope we’ll ditch sooner rather than later.

Previously: “This is pretty much scraping the bottom of the barrel, unless they’ve got a brigade of the Tsar’s Own Cavalry in cold storage somewhere.”

It’ll be nice for everyone involved now that we have a peacemaker back in the White House.