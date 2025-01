THE NEEDS OF THE PARTY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE, COMRADE:

Two weeks ago, Joe Biden awarded Liz Cheney with the Presidential Citizens Medal. Today, Joe Biden preemptively pardoned Liz Cheney. How does one receive the nation's second highest civilian honor AND a pardon? — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) January 20, 2025

And with that, I get to retire that headline for at least the next four years — at least when it comes to the White House.