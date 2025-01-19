ROGER KIMBALL: Heading to Washington, DC to celebrate two zero hours.

Naturally, the first cause for celebration is the second inauguration of Donald Trump, an event that by my reckoning (and not mine alone) will mark the beginning of a new golden age for America.

At the same moment, however, we have a second zero hour in which to rejoice: zero hour for the country’s principal zero, the departure of Joe Biden from the White House, power and anything resembling a public platform.

Having proved that a mental incompetent, so long as he is fired by a rancid woke malice, can occupy the office of President of the United States, Biden will, as of noon tomorrow, find his power cables unplugged.

It’s been a grim couple of months with Biden. His peevish animosity, fired first by being pushed out of his presidential campaign in July, and then by Kamala Harris’s resounding loss in November, has been ranging far and wide. His incontinent spate of presidential pardons of criminals and lowlifes, beginning with his extraordinary get-of-jail-free-now-and-forever card for his cokehead son and bagman Hunter, made the world purse its lips. Really, pardoned back to 2014 for anything he did or may have done?