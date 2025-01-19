DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE PARTY OF YOUTH AND ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Nancy Pelosi’s daughter goes scorched earth on Jill ‘Lady McBiden’ in the bitter feud between Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi daughter Alexandra has some choice words for First Lady Jill Biden as the family stews over her mother’s role in ousting President Joe Biden from his reelection campaign.

Pelosi’s daughter described the First Lady as ‘Lady McBiden,’ comparing her to Lady MacBeth, the evil wife controlling her husband’s kingdom from behind the scenes in the legendary Shakespeare play.

‘If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband’s legacy,’ Alexandra Pelosi told Politico.

Pelosi’s daughter reacted to the First Lady’s lament that the Bidens and Pelosi had been friends for 50 years, but was politically stabbed in the back after the president’s terrible debate performance in June.

‘We were friends for 50 years,’ said the first lady when asked about Pelosi by the Washington Post. ‘It was disappointing.’

Pelosi was a vocal proponent of Biden stepping out of the race, even going on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and raising doubts about whether he could continue even after he reasserted that he would stay in the race.

Pelosi’s daughter indicated that the Bidens should be grateful that her mother was still praising the president for his legacy.

‘There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi is one of them,’ she said.