HITTING THE GROUND RUNNING:

BREAKING: Donald Trump to sign 200+ executive orders tomorrow. Per FOX and Eric Daugherty, they include:

– Declare emergency at the border + issue proclamation closing the border

– Designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

– Remain in Mexico, Catch and Release will be… — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 19, 2025

Soon you will hear the lamentations of their womyn.