THE OPERATING ASSUMPTION SHOULD BE THAT EVERYTHING IN GAZA THAT ISN’T HAMAS IS ACTUALLY HAMAS:

Aljazeera documented how Hamas's al-Qassam Brigade fighters emerged from the Nasser Hospital complex with their weapons and vehicles in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, as soon as the ceasefire went into effect, similar to how they emerged from displacement tents 3 days ago. pic.twitter.com/7rYftKYBlS — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) January 19, 2025