THE LEFT’S WAR ON WOMEN (CONT’D): Female inmates say they fear transgender cellmates and urge Donald Trump to overturn ‘unconstitutional policy.’

Rhonda Fleming, 58, who is a little more than halfway through a 27-year sentence for Medicare fraud, argues that she and other biological women live in constant fear of attack and stress over having to interact with and undress in front of inmates with male genitalia.

Fleming’s civil suit stated women shouldn’t be forced to share intimate spaces such as bathrooms, showers and dorms with trans women.

But the judge on the case didn’t agree, ruling against her complaint on Wednesday.

Fleming was outraged when she spoke to DailyMail.com and said: ‘What the judge did Wednesday was a farce, it was a mockery of justice. He never intended for us to have a fair trial.

‘It’s like he’s attacking the victim, telling the victim you’re in the wrong, not the victimizer.’

The inmate is hoping that Trump will change the Bureau of Prisons policy after he moves into the White House on Monday – and possibly appeal her case.

‘Trump tried to help in 2018 by changing the policy when I initially filed on this, but as soon as he was out of office, Biden overturned everything he did and brought even more men into the prison,’ she said.