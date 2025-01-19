PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

AOC on the verge of tears: "This is the eve of an authoritarian, 21st century fascism" pic.twitter.com/grLnsdDPcF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 19, 2025

We know the withered and sclerotic Biden has no idea about much of what was issued under his name. Does AOC, age 35, remember how many things her Green Nude Eel were going to ban in 2019?

Although to be fair, her earlier efforts to fight global warming are now paying spectacular dividends! Coldest Inauguration Day in 40 years expected as polar vortex invades America.