January 19, 2025

DON’T FORGET, DON’T FORGIVE: Hamas has kept the war going for over a year, holding civilian hostages and overseeing massive death and destruction in Gaza, so it can win the “victory” of securing the release of some of the most vicious murderers on the planet. And this is what the Hamasnik students in the US were protesting in favor of.

Posted at 11:29 am by David Bernstein