ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: The Total Collapse of the Washington Post.

It makes complete sense that the Washington Post is the paper that is collapsing in America today. If there is one sentiment uniting Americans right now, it is that the culture of woke repression that has reigned supreme for so many years — keeping Americans on edge and fearful of being canceled by the mob — has come to an end. People want more freedom of speech, open spaces to consider policy, and a richer diversity of thought.

The paper where woke writers scream “Comply!” to their colleagues and readers no longer has any business being one of the country’s top newspapers.

*****

The Post’s staffers are now acknowledging the total collapse of their publication. On Tuesday night, more than 400 Post journalists sent a letter to Bezos imploring him to intervene in the crisis.

Their foremost concern was their lack of confidence in Will Lewis, who previously achieved enormous success as chief executive of Dow Jones & Company and publisher of Wall Street Journal, only to encounter disdain and racial grievance as CEO of the Post.

Several Post reporters, alongside leaking the letter, dished anonymously to NPR that they were suspicious that Bezos picked Lewis for the position “because of his ease in handling conservative figures.” It was as though these staffers believed any association with conservatism would taint their organization. The staffers also communicated to NPR that there was backlash at the Post to Bezos as well because “he has publicly warmed up to President-elect Donald Trump.”

This ideological puritanism, which is exactly what put the Post in this position in the first place, will continue to run it into the ground.