ZOMBIE EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT: Now that Biden thinks he has made the ERA part of the Constitution, here’s another zombie for you. I wrote this essay in 2007 (published in 2008) after Ted Kennedy and Barbara Boxer announced a renewed effort to adopt the ERA, so it’s a little dated. But its main point still comes through: The last thing progressives should want is the ERA. It will make preferential treatment for women and woman-owned businesses illegal. “Feminist” organizations knocked themselves out to oppose Proposition 209 in 1996 and support the effort to repeal it (Proposition 16) in 2020. If they wanted ban discrimination by sex, they should have supported 209.

By the way, the insane tv ad they did against Proposition 209 (described in the essay) still annoys me.