TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Bombshell Report Reveals New Juicy Details About How Biden Was Forced To Drop Out.
From the start, there was little enthusiasm among Democrats for Biden to seek a second term. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer faced the task of persuading the president to step aside. Schumer’s challenge became urgent after Biden’s disastrous showing in the debate and his subsequent “COVID diagnosis” during a Nevada campaign stop, both of which exacerbated concerns about his fitness for office. Biden’s frequent moments of forgetfulness and erratic behavior had already raised red flags, and by this point, the report reveals that Democratic senators were nearly unanimous in their opposition to his re-election bid. In fact, Schumer privately estimated that only five senators would support Biden staying on the ticket, and Biden’s campaign didn’t think he had much of a shot, either.
“If there were a secret ballot among Democratic senators, Mr. Schumer would tell the president, no more than five would say he should continue running,” the New York Times explains. “Mr. Biden’s own pollsters assessed that he had about a 5 percent chance of prevailing against Donald J. Trump, Mr. Schumer would tell him — information that was apparently news to the president. And if the president refused to step aside, the senator would argue, the consequences for Democrats and Mr. Biden’s own legacy after a half-century of public service would be catastrophic.”
The tipping point came as other prominent Democrats began taking action. Rep. Jamie Raskin privately urged Biden not to run, though he eventually went public after being ignored. Behind the scenes, former President Barack Obama played a pivotal role, counseling Biden to step down without taking a visible role in the effort. Meanwhile, Biden’s humiliating NATO press conference underscored his inability to address mounting concerns about his competence.
According to the report, the breaking point for Biden came during a candid meeting with Schumer at the president’s Rehoboth Beach home. Schumer laid out the brutal truth: Biden’s re-election bid lacked support, his poll numbers were catastrophic, and his ability to defeat Trump was in serious doubt.
“If you run and you lose to Trump, and we lose the Senate, and we don’t get back the House, that 50 years of amazing, beautiful work goes out the window,” Schumer told him. “But worse — you go down in American history as one of the darkest figures.”
When President Biden met with congressional leaders in the West Wing in January to negotiate a Ukraine funding deal, he spoke so softly at times that some participants struggled to hear him, according to five people familiar with the meeting. He read from notes to make obvious points, paused for extended periods and sometimes closed his eyes for so long that some in the room wondered whether he had tuned out.
In a February one-on-one chat in the Oval Office with House Speaker Mike Johnson, the president said a recent policy change by his administration that jeopardizes some big energy projects was just a study, according to six people told at the time about what Johnson said had happened. Johnson worried the president’s memory had slipped about the details of his own policy.
In one sense, it’s good to see Johnson speak publicly about this. If one reads the WSJ report from June carefully, this anecdote and others came through anonymous sources. At one point, reporters note that they spoke with “more than 45 people over several months,” but those sources who warned that Biden had become functionally incompetent remained anonymous. The only person of note to go on the record about Biden’s cognitive decline was Kevin McCarthy, who’d been removed as Speaker and had already left Congress, and had no way to press the issue other than talking to the press.
Johnson, however, was and is Speaker of the House, and someone in position to take action if a president seems to be incapacitated or manipulated by others. And that’s the biggest question this raises: why didn’t Johnson take action? As Speaker, Johnson could have alerted the House to this potential incapacitation, formed a select committee to investigate it, and force White House aides and Cabinet officials to testify under oath to their interactions with Biden.
Indeed. We know why the DNC-MSM circled the wagons to protect their boss. Why on earth would Johnson? As Ed Morrissey writes, “And this is why we probably will never get a full accounting of the Biden fraud and cover-up. Too many people participated in it, explicitly or implicitly, to the extent that full exposure will burn everyone. It will be a replay of Murder On the Orient Express.”