TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Bombshell Report Reveals New Juicy Details About How Biden Was Forced To Drop Out.

From the start, there was little enthusiasm among Democrats for Biden to seek a second term. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer faced the task of persuading the president to step aside. Schumer’s challenge became urgent after Biden’s disastrous showing in the debate and his subsequent “COVID diagnosis” during a Nevada campaign stop, both of which exacerbated concerns about his fitness for office. Biden’s frequent moments of forgetfulness and erratic behavior had already raised red flags, and by this point, the report reveals that Democratic senators were nearly unanimous in their opposition to his re-election bid. In fact, Schumer privately estimated that only five senators would support Biden staying on the ticket, and Biden’s campaign didn’t think he had much of a shot, either.

“If there were a secret ballot among Democratic senators, Mr. Schumer would tell the president, no more than five would say he should continue running,” the New York Times explains. “Mr. Biden’s own pollsters assessed that he had about a 5 percent chance of prevailing against Donald J. Trump, Mr. Schumer would tell him — information that was apparently news to the president. And if the president refused to step aside, the senator would argue, the consequences for Democrats and Mr. Biden’s own legacy after a half-century of public service would be catastrophic.”

The tipping point came as other prominent Democrats began taking action. Rep. Jamie Raskin privately urged Biden not to run, though he eventually went public after being ignored. Behind the scenes, former President Barack Obama played a pivotal role, counseling Biden to step down without taking a visible role in the effort. Meanwhile, Biden’s humiliating NATO press conference underscored his inability to address mounting concerns about his competence.

According to the report, the breaking point for Biden came during a candid meeting with Schumer at the president’s Rehoboth Beach home. Schumer laid out the brutal truth: Biden’s re-election bid lacked support, his poll numbers were catastrophic, and his ability to defeat Trump was in serious doubt.

“If you run and you lose to Trump, and we lose the Senate, and we don’t get back the House, that 50 years of amazing, beautiful work goes out the window,” Schumer told him. “But worse — you go down in American history as one of the darkest figures.”