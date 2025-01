THIS IS THE WAY:

Marco Rubio destroys Kristen Walker in his defense of mass deportations. Absolutely brilliant answer.

Seriously this is how absolutely every single Republican must talk about deportations because this is the truth and this is where we are as a country because of the last four… pic.twitter.com/oyDK8MHJdl

— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 17, 2025