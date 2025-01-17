COMPLEXITY: Nine Months And GM Can’t Supply A Bumper. “Now, it’s tempting to think this is yet another result of the Flu Manchu supply chain disruption. And it might be. But something else is at play here: The drive to make new cars ‘smarter’ (and thus more expensive). The Lyriq uses ‘multiple ultrasonic sensors located on your front and rear bumpers.’ The more smart components the car has, the more fragile the supply chain and the easier to break.”