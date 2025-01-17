MATTHEW CONTINETTI: Apex Trump – Donald Trump’s power arrives before the presidency.

When Trump first took office, he was the least experienced president in history. Eight years later, he may be the most seasoned. This isn’t the D.C. experience Biden brought to the White House. As Mark Halperin points out on Wide World of News, it’s four years on the job, with another four years off spent plotting the sequel.

We are in unexplored territory. The last nonconsecutive term came in 1893, when the presidency hardly mattered to most Americans. Trump returns less like a reelected second-term president than a recently elected first-term president.

He may be grateful for the mulligan. The record of second terms is not encouraging. They tend to be consumed by either scandal or hubris. Reagan faced Iran-Contra, and Clinton lied about Monica Lewinsky. Bush overreached on Social Security and immigration and became bogged down in Iraq. Obama made the nuclear deal with Iran and went left on immigration, race, terrorism, and same-sex marriage and transgender rights.

Trump’s challenge isn’t winning power. It’s wielding it. If Trump wants to succeed and enable his successor to carry on his legacy into the 2030s, he will have to avoid the fate of his predecessors.

How? Don’t overreach. Use power wisely. Focus on numbers—market indexes, jobs, inflation, income, border crossings, crime rates. Throw America an unforgettable 250th birthday party in 2026 and help Los Angeles recover for the Olympics in 2028. These are the tests of a successful second term. Donald Trump has four years to pass them.